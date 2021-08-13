Sonos Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 34,400 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 334% compared to the average daily volume of 7,926 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36. Sonos has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonos will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $4,998,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,331,100. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 32,425 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sonos by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 121,233 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 1,139.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 812,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,014,000 after purchasing an additional 747,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

