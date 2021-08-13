Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Given New $26.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.34.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,409,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 423,072 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,567,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,877,000 after purchasing an additional 184,044 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 152,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 60,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.