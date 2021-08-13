SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Stake Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.36% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,363,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,256,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

XRT stock opened at $96.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $48.02 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.57.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

