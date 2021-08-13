Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,596 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 277.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 25.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $13.83 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

