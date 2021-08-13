Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Given New £135 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from £108 ($141.10) to £135 ($176.38) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a £130 ($169.85) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a £122.85 ($160.50) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of £119.17 ($155.70).

SPX opened at £157.40 ($205.64) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of £141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of £11.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.07. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of £100.47 ($131.26) and a 12-month high of £162.04 ($211.70).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.50 ($0.50) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

