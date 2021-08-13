Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPR traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.18. 14,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,890. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.10. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,336,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $440,579,000 after buying an additional 134,355 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,976,000 after buying an additional 2,804,919 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,964,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,029,000 after buying an additional 522,641 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,807,000 after buying an additional 1,493,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,173,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,588,000 after buying an additional 536,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.