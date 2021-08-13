Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,583 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,592,000 after purchasing an additional 44,552 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 23,406 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $398.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $33.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 19.89%.

In related news, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 50,133 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $1,155,565.65. Also, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,033. 25.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

