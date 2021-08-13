Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to announce sales of $142.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.48 million and the lowest is $139.03 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $112.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $564.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $551.97 million to $586.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $619.12 million, with estimates ranging from $577.96 million to $643.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.46.

Shares of SRC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.72. 469,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,090. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.27. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $276,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.7% in the first quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.