Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Receives $48.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

SRC stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $50.78. 2,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 181.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.638 dividend. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

