Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.240-$3.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SRC opened at $50.72 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $51.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 181.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

SRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.46.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

