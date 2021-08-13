Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 66.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,150 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Summit Insights upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.39.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,372. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.89. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

