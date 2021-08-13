Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s share price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $149.26 and last traded at $147.55. 22,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,290,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.31.
Several brokerages recently commented on SPLK. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.39.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.23.
In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,372. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Splunk Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPLK)
Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.
