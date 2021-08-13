Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.97.

Several analysts have issued reports on CXM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.65 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas acquired 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, acquired 157,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,523,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXM traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,063. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

