Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,888 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,207,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 39.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 501,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 140,882 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 145.2% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,677,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,089,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,406 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on DB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYSE:DB opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.98. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

