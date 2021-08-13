Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 5.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,309,000 after purchasing an additional 120,070 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 654.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 45,806 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 90.9% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 186,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,277,000 after purchasing an additional 88,715 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of GATX by 694.1% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,931.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GATX stock opened at $93.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.98. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $61.37 and a 1-year high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

GATX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.99.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

