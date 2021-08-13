Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter worth about $105,458,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 93.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,030,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,757,000 after acquiring an additional 857,362 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 51.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 27.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,072,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,572,000 after acquiring an additional 665,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

EAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.05.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 125.36% and a net margin of 27.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

