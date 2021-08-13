Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 15,872 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 82.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,872 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 123.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

PATK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Pamela R. Klyn acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.81 per share, for a total transaction of $86,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,381 shares in the company, valued at $640,744.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $812,673.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 316,956 shares in the company, valued at $27,622,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PATK opened at $87.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.45. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $98.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. On average, analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.