Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 9,571 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,672 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,571 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 71.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 31,441 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 55.5% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 36,680 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth $2,132,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth $5,877,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEM opened at $35.60 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.14.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

In related news, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,877.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,550 shares of company stock worth $12,249,037. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

