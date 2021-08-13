Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 56,263 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

NYSE SAFE opened at $90.94 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73 and a beta of -0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.02.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $2,504,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,187,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 125,916 shares of company stock worth $9,184,773 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.