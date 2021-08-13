StableXSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12,024.00 (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, StableXSwap has traded up 40.1% against the US dollar. One StableXSwap coin can currently be bought for about $6.58 or 0.00014777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $89.77 million and approximately $12,024.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StableXSwap alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,482.12 or 0.99922379 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00031559 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00070305 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 67.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003059 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

STAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableXSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableXSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableXSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.