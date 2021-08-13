Standard Life Aberdeen’s (SLFPF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $3.92 price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

OTCMKTS SLFPF opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.93.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

