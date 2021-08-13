State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 515 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AAR were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in AAR in the first quarter valued at $6,524,000. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its holdings in AAR by 136.9% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 472,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after buying an additional 273,254 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AAR by 3,981.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,018,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after buying an additional 993,108 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AAR in the first quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AAR by 2,426.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 48,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 50,567 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AAR news, Director Michael Ross Boyce bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $361,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $34.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.65. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. AAR had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

