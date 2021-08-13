State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $33.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $35.87.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 16.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

