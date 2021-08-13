State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $729,000 Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 30.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,928,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,797,000 after buying an additional 105,618 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 10.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $79,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,626. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $42.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.36 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.