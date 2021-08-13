State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $787,000 Stock Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Scholastic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Scholastic by 2,123.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Scholastic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Scholastic by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Scholastic Co. has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.