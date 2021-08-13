State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $804,000 Stock Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Standex International worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth $38,641,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2,325.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SXI stock opened at $95.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.31. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $54.67 and a 52 week high of $108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SXI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

