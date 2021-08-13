State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $810,000 Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of ePlus worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLUS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 2,550.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after buying an additional 110,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,175,000 after buying an additional 100,582 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 785,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,231,000 after buying an additional 90,567 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 369,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,843,000 after buying an additional 46,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

PLUS opened at $101.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $107.64. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.31.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $400,184.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,197 shares of company stock worth $831,372. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUS shares. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

