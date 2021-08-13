State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,073,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,593 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,517,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,126,000 after acquiring an additional 136,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,590,000 after acquiring an additional 224,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,874,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in United Bankshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,278,000 after acquiring an additional 31,257 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.89.

Shares of UBSI opened at $36.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.15. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

