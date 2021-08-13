State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,224 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 375,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $75,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,367,378,000 after buying an additional 176,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,950,397,000 after buying an additional 305,619 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,622,526,000 after buying an additional 115,387 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,108,000 after buying an additional 177,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after buying an additional 1,555,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.90. 8,805,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,795,188. The company has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. ICAP increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

