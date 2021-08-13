Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Acquires 1,890 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,189 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods comprises about 2.9% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned about 0.20% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $17,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.4% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,355 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 42.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,371 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 46,987 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,736. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $110.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

