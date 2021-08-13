Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Boosts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.30. 1,947,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,873. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

