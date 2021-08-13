Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys 14,987 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,987 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for about 2.0% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Carrier Global by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after acquiring an additional 470,458 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.65.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.15. 2,316,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,570,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $57.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

