Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $321,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $554,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.91. 4,093,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,838,384. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $323.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,242 shares of company stock valued at $16,853,489 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

