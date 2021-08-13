Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases New Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.09. 483,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,617. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $108.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.82.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.