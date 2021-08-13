Stellar Trading Up 22.6% This Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Stellar has a total market cap of $8.22 billion and approximately $1.01 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00047012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00139406 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00036847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00153686 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,568.89 or 1.00259302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00038052 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,908 coins and its circulating supply is 23,494,031,479 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

