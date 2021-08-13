Stephenson National Bank & Trust Purchases 208 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in NetApp were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at $4,314,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,454 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 77.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NTAP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global raised NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.39.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.28. The stock had a trading volume of 608,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $84.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.