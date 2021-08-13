Stephenson National Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.64. The company had a trading volume of 765,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,455. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $284.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

