Stephenson National Bank & Trust Sells 94 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,807,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $242.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,011. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $171.02 and a 12-month high of $244.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

