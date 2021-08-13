Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Shares Purchased by Sturgeon Ventures LLP

Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its stake in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,126 shares during the quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the first quarter valued at $100,000. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on STXS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of STXS stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,629. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.79 million, a P/E ratio of -68.39 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

