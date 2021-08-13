Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%.

Shares of Stereotaxis stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87. Stereotaxis has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $531.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

