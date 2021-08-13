stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Up 17.6% Over Last Week

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and $162.20 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,279.94 or 0.06892389 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00141113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00153889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,512.02 or 0.99840631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.78 or 0.00852706 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 765,273 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

