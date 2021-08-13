Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $175.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $160.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.80.

EVBG stock opened at $142.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.84 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,613.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,775 shares of company stock worth $482,782. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth about $31,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

