STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STM. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €38.74 ($45.58).

EPA STM opened at €36.59 ($43.05) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €32.30.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

