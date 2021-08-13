STMicroelectronics’ (STM) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.29.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $42.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $43.16.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 12.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091,479 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,497,000 after acquiring an additional 344,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 261.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $98,063,000 after buying an additional 1,949,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 76.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,835,694 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $68,728,000 after buying an additional 797,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 243.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,224 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,817,000 after buying an additional 1,032,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $44,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.