Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,701 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,571% compared to the average volume of 401 put options.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,715,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brinker International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after buying an additional 101,082 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EAT opened at $53.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2,669.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $78.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.26.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

