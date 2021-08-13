Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 874 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,224% compared to the typical volume of 66 put options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ERF shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 44,460.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 313,449 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 70.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 604,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 248,893 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $31,930,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 50.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

ERF stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61. Enerplus has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $7.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

