Strategic Investment Advisors MI Invests $205,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 23,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 103.7% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 57.5% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.65.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $104.11 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $104.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.90. The stock has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

