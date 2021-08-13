Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $115.70 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $75.98 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

