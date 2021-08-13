Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $283,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $130,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,339,000 after buying an additional 50,881 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 56,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $120.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.96. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $120.53.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

