Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $324,000 in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 566.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 1,538.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 26.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

CWH stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 45.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWH. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Camping World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.